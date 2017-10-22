Sunday Conversation: Florida's 'Turtle God' is ailing. What happens to his collection?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Peter C.H. Pritchard is referred to as "The Turtle God." Time magazine even declared him "A Hero of the Planet."
Pritchard has spent his life researching turtles and tortoises. Over the decades, he amassed an amazing collection of artifacts that are on display at his "Chelonian Research Institute."
But now at 74, Pritchard is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. 10News anchor Courtney Robinson talked with Tampa Bay Times environmental reporter Craig Pittman about what will become of the vast collection.
Read the story on the Tampa Bay Times' website: Florida's 'Turtle God' is ailing. What happens to his remarkable collection of specimens?
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs