Sunday Conversation: Florida's 'Turtle God' is ailing. What happens to his collection?

Peter Pritchard, in his living room. He sounds British but he's lived in Florida for five decades, running the Chelonian Research Institute in Oviedo Florida, which holds the world's largest collection of turtle specimens. (Photo: JIM DAMASKE | Times)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Peter C.H. Pritchard is referred to as "The Turtle God." Time magazine even declared him "A Hero of the Planet."

Pritchard has spent his life researching turtles and tortoises. Over the decades, he amassed an amazing collection of artifacts that are on display at his "Chelonian Research Institute."

But now at 74, Pritchard is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. 10News anchor Courtney Robinson talked with Tampa Bay Times environmental reporter Craig Pittman about what will become of the vast collection.

Galapagos tortoise skeletons in Peter Pritchard's living room. Pritchard sounds British but he's lived in Florida for five decades, running the Chelonian Research Institute in Oviedo, which holds the world's largest collection of turtle specimens. (Photo: JIM DAMASKE | Times)

Read the story on the Tampa Bay Times' website: Florida's 'Turtle God' is ailing. What happens to his remarkable collection of specimens?

