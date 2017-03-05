Sunday Conversation: House Speaker Richard Corcoran causing waves in Tallahassee

New Fla. Speaker of the House, Richard Corcoran. (Photo: Florida House of Representative)

You may not be familiar with the name Richard Corcoran--at least not yet.

The Pasco County Republican is the new Speaker of the House in Tallahassee. After spending decades behind the scenes, making deals and pulling strings, Corcoran is now front and center and making a lot of waves.

10News anchor Mark Rivera talked to Tampa Bay Times government and politics editor Michael Van Sickler about capitol correspondent Steve Bousquet's profile of Richard Corcoran.

(© 2017 WTSP)