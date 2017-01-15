Sunday Conversation: Introducing the Trump-O-Meter

The Sunday Morning Conversation introduces the Tampa Bay Time's 'Trump-O-Meter.' (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA -- On Friday, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the nation's 45th president.

But even before the inauguration, reporters and editors with the Pulitzer Prize-winning Politifact have been working on a new feature they're calling the "Trump-O-Meter."

10News Political Reporter Mark Rivera recently talked to the Tampa Bay Times deputy managing editor for politics, Amy Hollyfield, about how the Trump-O-Meter will track the new president's promises.

Click here to read more about the Trump-O-Meter.

