Sunday Conversation: Introducing the Trump-O-Meter

TAMPA -- On Friday, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the nation's 45th president.
But even before the inauguration, reporters and editors with the Pulitzer Prize-winning Politifact have been working on a new feature they're calling the "Trump-O-Meter."
10News Political Reporter Mark Rivera recently talked to the Tampa Bay Times deputy managing editor for politics, Amy Hollyfield, about how the Trump-O-Meter will track the new president's promises.
Click here to read more about the Trump-O-Meter.
