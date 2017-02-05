(Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

Sometimes when you buy a product--perhaps a piece of jewelry--it's nice to know you are not only getting a beautiful bracelet or pair of earrings, but you are also helping the artist who made it.

A company called Bajalia International, which you may have seen on HSN, says it works with women in struggling countries like Afghanistan and India.

But a Tampa Bay Times investigation found the company's owner may not be making good on her claims. 10News reporter Emerald Morrow recently talked to Times' retail business writer Justine Griffin about questions of whether the artists are getting what they deserve.

(© 2017 WTSP)