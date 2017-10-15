Sunday Conversation: Ready to be Santa? Be ready for tough questions

John Beam, 57, of Dover, Fla., and Steven Hadala, 63, of St. Petersburg, Fla., attending the weekend-long School4Santas at Hampton Inn Tampa-International Airport/Westshore on Saturday, October 7, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (Photo: ALESSANDRA DA PRA | Tampa Bay Times)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- It’s not even Halloween yet some are ready for Christmas.

In fact, for them, it’s Christmas every day of the year.

Thirty Santas came together in Tampa for to learn the proper way to “Santa.” They discuss the proper etiquette on everything from how to handle dirty diapers to answering difficult wishes.

10News anchor Courtney Robinson sat down with Tampa Bay Times reporter Christopher Spata for a magical Sunday Morning Conversation.

Read the story in the Tampa Bay Times: Want to be Santa? Be ready for tough questions and heartbreaking requests

