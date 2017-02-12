Sunday Conversation: Refugees struggle to find homes in Tampa Bay

(Photo: WTSP)

President Donald Trump has suggested he may create a new version of his controversial ban after a federal appeals court ruled it will remain blocked.

The executive order would have prevented people from seven mostly-Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Even with the ban on hold, some immigrants from Mideast countries are finding it hard to navigate in the U.S. once they've made it here.

10News This Morning anchor Ian Reitz recently talked to Tampa Bay Times reporter Paul Guzzo about his story on Syrian refugees and how many are feeling unwelcome in the Bay Area.

