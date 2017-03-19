The famous, perhaps even infamous, Kalashnikov AK-47 has always been a symbol of the Cold War. It was a weapon made in Moscow--the former Soviet Union. Now, it's being made in Florida.

In fact, a manufacturer in Palm Bay is looking to expand production of the world's most popular weapon.

10News This Morning anchor Ian Reitz recently talked to Tampa Bay Times military writer Howard Altman who not only got a chance to tour the Palm Bay facility and talk to company executives about their future, but he also got to fire one of the Florida-made weapons.

Click or tap here to read Altman's story about Inter Ordnance, Inc.

