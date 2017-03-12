Sunday Conversation: Susie Wheldon opens up about life without racecar driver husband Dan

This weekend, IndyCar racers are roaring through the streets of downtown St. Petersburg at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
One of the races biggest stars--and former champions--Dan Wheldon died five years ago in a crash at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
For the first time since his death, his widow Susie Wheldon is opening up about her life as a widow and mother of two.
10News This Morning anchor Allison Kropff talked to Tampa Bay Times feature writer Lane DeGregory about her story on Susie Wheldon.
