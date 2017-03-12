Sunday Conversation: Susie Wheldon opens up about life without racecar driver husband Dan

Susie Wheldon with her late husband Dan Wheldon in 2011. (Photo: Nick Laham/Getty Images)

This weekend, IndyCar racers are roaring through the streets of downtown St. Petersburg at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

One of the races biggest stars--and former champions--Dan Wheldon died five years ago in a crash at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

For the first time since his death, his widow Susie Wheldon is opening up about her life as a widow and mother of two.

10News This Morning anchor Allison Kropff talked to Tampa Bay Times feature writer Lane DeGregory about her story on Susie Wheldon.

