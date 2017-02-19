Sunday Conversation: Tampa Bay's dismal public transit system

(Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA -- Anyone who's had to use the public transit system in Tampa Bay probably won't be surprised by this statistic: the public transportation system here is one of the worst in the country. Some riders have to spend hours every day on board buses just to get to and from work.

10News This Morning anchor Ian Reitz recently talked to Tampa Bay Times transportation writer Caitlin Johnston--who crunched the numbers and looked at how the Bay Area's public transit system compares to similarly sized regions.

You can read Johnston's investigation here.

