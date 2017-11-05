Sunday Conversation: Thousands of guns missing across Florida

Crime scene technicians gather evidence at the scene where Tarpon Springs Officer Charles Kondek was shot and killed by an unnamed suspect along Grand Boulevard just north of North Spring Boulevard Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014 in Tarpon Springs. (Photo: Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Since 2007, at least 82,000 guns have been reported stolen in Florida and never found.

There are at least 9,000 guns missing in Tampa Bay alone. In the first part of a special report, Tampa Bay Times reporter Laura Morel looked into the shocking numbers, how it's happening and why so many are still on the streets.

She shared what she found with 10News anchor Courtney Robinson for this weekend's Sunday Conversation.

10News Investigative reporter Jennifer Titus also exposed the shocking number of stolen guns and how criminals are stealing them from gun stores lacking in security.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV