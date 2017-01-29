Sunday Morning Conversation: College students and mental health issues

This week's Sunday Morning Conversation with the Tampa Bay Times deals with mental health issues in college students who may not be getting the help they need. (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- College can be a stressful time...you may remember.

Many students are finding it hard to deal with those stresses, so they turn to campus counseling services for help.

A lot of them, however, aren't getting the help they need.

In this morning's Sunday Conversation with the Tampa Bay Times, 10News this morning anchor, Allison Kropff, talks to Tampa Bay Times' higher education reporter, Claire McNeill, about the rising number of students dealing with mental health issues.

For more on McNeill's article and work, click here.

(© 2017 WTSP)