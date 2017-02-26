WTSP
Close

Sunday Conversation: Gun injuries and death among Florida children on the rise

Sunday Morning Conversation with the Tampa Bay Times -- guns and children

Bob Shackelford, WTSP 11:06 AM. EST February 26, 2017

In Florida, a child is shot every 17 hours.  And according to the Tampa Bay Times, the number is rising along with the availability of firearms in the state.

10Investigates' Noah Pransky recently talked to Times health and medicine reporter Kathleen McGrory about her special report "In Harm's Way"--which tracks the growing number of gun injuries and death among Florida children.

 

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories