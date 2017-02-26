(Photo: WTSP)

In Florida, a child is shot every 17 hours. And according to the Tampa Bay Times, the number is rising along with the availability of firearms in the state.

10Investigates' Noah Pransky recently talked to Times health and medicine reporter Kathleen McGrory about her special report "In Harm's Way"--which tracks the growing number of gun injuries and death among Florida children.

