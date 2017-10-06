Shooting in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. - Hernando County Sheriff Deputies have arrested a 17-year-old male for the shooting of an 18-year-old woman last night at the Spring Haven Apartments.

The victim was walking along Spring Haven Loop near the clubhouse when the shooting happened.

After shooting the victim, the suspect then ran east across Mariner Boulevard evading capture. A search was begun which ended this afternoon without incident at Fitzgerald's apartment.

First responders flew the woman to a trauma center for treatment last night. She remains in stable condition and is expected to recover.

The suspect and victim are acquainted, deputies said.

