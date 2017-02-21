Suspect sought in attack on pregnant woman during home invasion

Police are looking for a man who attacked a pregnant woman and her father during a home invasion Tuesday morning.

Largo police responded to 800 block of 7th St. N.W. reference to a home invasion and found a woman with lacerations to her face and hands. She told police she awoke to a noise coming from the bathroom about 6:15 a.m.

The woman -- 42 years old and 23 weeks pregnant --said she saw the silhouette of a man and then she ran to the kitchen, but was knocked down from behind. The suspect got a knife and slashed her.

Her father heard the noise and jumped on the back of the suspect, who broke away and hit the father with his fists.

The suspect then fled.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries. The father was not hurt.

