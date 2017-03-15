WTSP
Suspect sought in bank robbery in Bradenton

10News Staff , WTSP 5:52 PM. EDT March 15, 2017

WEST BRADENTON, Fla. -- A robbery suspect is being sought after a robbery at a SunTrust Bank on Wednesday afternoon.

About 3:49 p.m., according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, a white man, about 5-foot-9, with reddish receding hair, handed a teller a note demanding money at the branch at 5714 14th St..

He got an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.

He was wearing a gray hoodie and sweat pants with black sneakers. 

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

