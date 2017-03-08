WTSP
Suspect sought in road rage fight over Trump sticker

10News Staff , WTSP 3:36 PM. EST March 08, 2017

KENNETH CITY, Fla., -- Police are looking for a man suspected of attacking a man over a Donald Trump bumper sticker on Tuesday.

Then incident occurred about 12:49 p.m. Tuesday at the RaceTrac at 4625 66th St N., according to Kenneth City police.

The suspect is described as a Latino male, 25 years old, 5-foot-8, weighing about 160 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. The suspect was driving a black, newer-model Volkswagen -- possibly a Passat or Jetta --  that had a Florida license plate and dark tint on the windows.

There was also a white male passenger in the front passenger seat of the Volkswagen, approximately 25 years old with reddish blond hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tucker 727-420-5278 or Cpl. Raley at 727-325-7962.

