Suspect sought in theft of cigarettes from Walgreens

Police are looking for a suspect in the theft of cigarettes from a Walgreens. Surveillance photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- Police are looking for a suspect in the theft of cigarettes from a Walgreens.

About 10:55 p.m. Feb. 18, an unknown black male entered the Walgreens at 1860 Fowler Ave. E., wait for customers to leave then demanded that the clerk open the register, according to Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay.

The clerk refused, then the suspect went behind the counter and took three cartons of Newport cigarettes and fled on foot.

The suspect was described as an adult black male, 5-foot-8, and wearing a gray sweatshirt that possibly had a design near the right pocket, black gym shorts with a white stripe on the sides, white sneakers with black accents and a plain black ball cap.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at

(© 2017 WWL)