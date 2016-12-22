Deputies kill man armed with crossbow in Palm Harbor

Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri discusses the shooting of a man armed with a crossbow.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. -- A 55-year-old man pointed a crossbow at Pinellas County deputies -- after he threatened his girlfriend -- and then was shot and later died at a hospital on Thursday night.

The dead man has been identified as Stanley Eversol.

According to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, the man's girlfriend won a European vacation for two people, and was not going to take Eversol. She wanted to take one of her female friends.

He then threatened her with a crossbow over the past few days at her house on Whisper Lake Road, and warned her to not call police because he would shoot them.

Deputies, who were called by the daughter of the woman's girlfriend, then arrived and were talking to the girlfriend when Eversol came out of the house. Eversol then pointed the crossbow at two nearby deputies.

Two other deputies across the street, who were armed with automatic weapons, fired and struck Eversol several times. He died later at a hospital.

Eversol had an arrow in the crossbow, and several other arrows.

Deputies were called to 7:14 p.m. to the 200 block of Whisper Lake Road.

No deputies were injured.