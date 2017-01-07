Suspected Peeping Tom busted in Pasco

Christopher Holt, 55 (Photo: WTSP)

For the second time in two years, Pasco County deputies have arrested a man suspected of being a Peeping Tom.

Christopher Holt, 55, was charged with loitering and prowling, after allegedly peering into Shannon Biven's bedroom window early Tuesday morning.

"I heard a noise so I opened up the curtain and looked out there and he was staring at me -- like right in my face," Biven said. "I closed the curtain and then opened it again because I had just woken up so I was like maybe I'm still dreaming; but when I opened it again and I saw him again, I knew that this was no dream."

Biven recognized Holt from the neighborhood and knew about his history.

"He's done it before. He did it to the neighbors next door -- same thing -- looking in the window," Biven said.

Holt was arrested in 2015 for loitering and prowling.

"This is probably the second time he's gotten caught but I'm sure this isn't the second time he's actually done that," Biven said.

Pasco deputies found what they say was Holt's sunglasses and leather belt on the ground near Bevin's bedroom window.

Security companies say a combination of camera's and motion detecting lights can discourage this type of voyeurism.

"Peeping tom's know that you only need a small opening to see into someone's home. The best defense you have against voyeurism is to install window shades. If you have blinds, you may want to install additional shades that cover all openings of the window and are opaque enough that the snooper cannot see through them," said Sarah Brown, home safety expert at SafeWise.

