Suspects at large after Hernando-to-Orlando chase

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- Four suspects in a burglary at Target are at large Wednesday after an early morning chase that started in Hernando County and ended in Orlando.

About 2:45 a.m. AM, the Florida Highway Patrol received an alert from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office regarding a BMW sport-utility vehicle that had been involved in a burglary.

The burglarized store was the Target at 4401 Commercial Way in Spring Hill.

Hernando County deputies and Brooksville police spotted the vehicole. Then, a trooper spotted the vehicle speeding along State Road 50, attempted a traffic stop, but the BMW fled.

The SUV was pursued onto northbound Interstate 75, continued onto Florida’s Turnpike, then traveled southbound to State Road 408 in Orlando before exiting into the Windsor Cove Apartments, off of Mercy Drive in Orlando.

Several people fled from the SUV on foot.

The suspects eluded The FHP and Orlando police.

Hernando Sheriff Al Nienhuis said they broke a window to get into the Target and took a lot of merchandise, that has been recovered by law enforcement.

He said the method of the burglary is similar to other cases along in west and central Florida and says they are related. "A lot of it is coming out of the Orange County metro, Orlando area," he said.

Nienhuis added that the suspects are young. "They are true criminals, true thugs," he said. "This wasn't just a couple of high school kids after the high school prom getting into a little trouble."

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office also was involved in the chase.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS or Tampa Bay Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.