Suspects caught with fake $20s -- all with same serial number

10News Staff , WTSP 11:22 AM. EST February 07, 2017

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Two men are under arrest on charges of having counterfeit $20 bills -- all of which had the same serial number.

During a fraud investigation on Jan. 23, Richard Tribble was seen on a surveillance video at WalMart  in Lutz where he presented a counterfeit $20 knowing to be false in attempt to defraud the business, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Tribble of Riverview was arrested and charged with uttering a forged instrument and possession of counterfeit bills. He was found with 16 counterfeit $20 bills and arrested Monday.

Trentavius Scott of Tampa, who was with Tribble during his arrest, did not try to pass any of the bad currency, but was charged with possessing 10 forged $20 bills. The deputy noticed that the bills were miscolored and did not have the right texture.

