Suspects sought after 40 storage units burglarized

LAKELAND, Fla. (WTSP) -- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects who broke into 40 storage units at Socrum Self Storage early Friday morning. Surveillance video captures them cutting a hole in a fence to get into the facility.

They can also be seen taking items, including a TV and mountain bikes, out through the same hole. They appeared to be driving a 2001-2006 dark Chevrolet Avalanche with chrome trim on the wheel wells, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lee Smith’s unit was one of the ones hit. The men stole two bikes, one of which he recently bought for his 11-year-old daughter.

“She wasn't happy. She was upset about it,” Smith said. “She knows I don't have the money to replace the stuff right now, but it is what it is.”

Other people stopped by their units Monday to make sure they weren't victims too.

“It's heartbreaking to even think that somebody went in there and rooted through my recently deceased mother's belongings,” one woman said.

The sheriff’s office said renters at this facility had to use their own locks, and every unit hit had a regular padlock on it. They recommended using circular padlocks, which are much more difficult to cut with bolt cutters.

“Thieves are looking for the quick access,” Carrie Horstman with the Polk County Sheriff’s office said. “If you have that secure, circular lock or anything else that can't be forced into or cut, they're going to avoid that completely and they're going to go to those units they can get into easily.”

You can also buy insurance for items inside a storage unit.

Socrum Self Storage told employees it has provided the victims with circular locks. They’re also giving them a free month of rent.



