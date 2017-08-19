An SUV went into the Cotee River after its driver suffered a medical problem.

You've no doubt seen an SUV towing a boat. But have you seen an SUV floating like a boat?

The Pasco County sheriff's dive team had an unusual assignment Saturday: remove an SUV that had gone into the Cotee River and was stuck under the Main Street Bridge in New Port Richey.

According to police, a middle-aged man driving a Ford Explorer suffered a medical episode, causing him to swerve into oncoming traffic. The Ford collided with another vehicle, then went into the river.

The dive team had to smash a window to get the unconscious driver out.

The Ford driver was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The deputies assisted the city's marine unit by putting rubber bladders under the vehicle to float it to the center of the river, where a tow truck would pull it to shore from a boat ramp. The process took about four hours.

