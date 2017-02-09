SWAT negotiating with suspect in Tampa house

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Hillsborough sheriff's SWAT team and negotiators are on the scene Thursday afternoon where they believe a murder suspect is barricaded in a house on Navajo Avenue in Tampa.
The scene is in the 8900 block of Navajo Avenue.
Detectives believe a suspect with a warrant for second-degree murder is barricaded inside a residence.
