SWAT negotiating with suspect in Tampa house

The Hillsborough sheriff's SWAT team and negotiators are on the scene where they believe a murder suspect is barricaded in a house on Navajo Avenue in Tampa. WTSP photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Hillsborough sheriff's SWAT team and negotiators are on the scene Thursday afternoon where they believe a murder suspect is barricaded in a house on Navajo Avenue in Tampa.

The scene is in the 8900 block of Navajo Avenue.

Detectives believe a suspect with a warrant for second-degree murder is barricaded inside a residence.

Stay with 10News for updates.

(© 2017 WTSP)