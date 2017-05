Two Polk County lifeguards -- deputies -- helped get an alligator out of a pool on Monday. Polk County sheriff photo

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- Monday's heat had everyone headed to a pool, even a small alligator that went for a swim in a pool.

Two Polk County lifeguards -- deputies -- arrived and removed the trespasser, according to the sheriff's office Facebook page.

