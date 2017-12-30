Take a look back at our top stories of 2017

2017 was an interesting year, to say the least.
Between a new president, a destructive hurricane season and the odd stories that seem to define life in Florida, we at WTSP.com have kept busy bringing you the latest and most interesting news.
With all the dark stories that clouded the year, it’s nice to report that the story that got the most attention in 2017 was about new life.
Here are the links you clicked on most on our website.
- WATCH LIVE: April the giraffe has given birth
- Graphic: Navy admits to being involved in obscene skydrawings spotted in Okanogan Co.
- WATCH LIVE: Harriet and M15 care for eaglet E9
- Hurricane watch includes Sarasota and Manatee counties
- What time to see the solar eclipse in Florida
- 'Transracial' man born white feels like he is Filipino
- National Taco Day: Where to get free and discounted tacos on Wednesday
- Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay killed in Gulf of Mexico plane crash
- Massive gator spotted in Polk County
- Crews continue monitoring massive Pasco Co. sinkhole
We wish all of you a Happy 2018 and look forward to bringing you the best news all year!
