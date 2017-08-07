Tampa Airport to hold job fair to fill more than 250 positions

Several dozen companies -- including USAA Financial, Tampa Bay Downs and Enterprise Rent-a-car -- will be at a job fair on Tuesday at George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Photo: Andrew Burton, Getty Images)

The Tampa International Airport will hold job fair to fill more than 200 jobs in retail, restaurant, and more.

The airport is planning to host the job fair Monday, August 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Room.

Airport concessionaires are looking to fill more than 250 positions for shops and restaurants throughout the airport, including 60 part- and full-time jobs for the new Terminal Getaway Spas, which are seeking 36 licensed massage therapists and 10 licensed nail techs.

Participants include the companies representing Burger 21, Starbucks, Cigar City Taproom, Four Green Fields, Panda Express, Tampa Sports, Mindworks and more. Positions include servers, bartenders, baristas, cashiers, stockers, prep cooks, line cooks and sales associates. Enterprise Rent-A-Car is also seeking 10 full-time positions with benefits.

For more information on concessions opportunities at Tampa International, please visit us online at www.TampaAirport.com/employment-opportunities.

