Tampa apartment roof collapses during storm

Storm winds and rain damaged this roof.

TAMPA, Fla. -- Residents of a Tampa apartment complex are without homes after a storm damaged their residences.

About 9 p.m., Hillsborough County Fire Rescue were called to Serenity Lake Apartments, 14536 Seaford Circle, after a building suffered severe damage to the roof. Residents were evacuated.

10News got a look inside one of the apartments. Debris covered the floor, and the roof was open to the sky.

"I don't even know where we're going to stay tonight," said resident Denise Flynn. "I don't have a roof anymore."

While that evacuation was ongoing, two more apartment buildings were found to have damage.

One building had roof damage, and the other had cracks in the wall.

Those residents have also been evacuated. In all 28 condo units have been impacted.

The American Red Cross has been called to the scene to aid displaced residents. No injuries were reported.

