Right now, the wife of the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooter is behind bars for her role in the deadliest mass shooting our country has ever seen. Charges reveal that the FBI and prosecutors believe Noor Salman helped her husband in some way carry out the deadly terror attack, then stood in the way of the investigation.

Salman sits in a California jail waiting to be brought back to Florida.



It's been seven months since police say gunman Omar Mateen killed 49 people inside the Orlando gay club and hurt dozens more.

Prosecutors have been weighing whether to charge his wife. Agents arrested her Monday. Her Tampa attorney, Linda Morena, claims Salmon's also a victim of her husband.

In a statement, Moreno calls the charges against Noor Salman “wrong and misguided”. “Noor Salman had no foreknowledge nor could she predict what Omar Mateen intended to do that tragic night. Noor has told her story of abuse at his hands. We believe it is misguided and wrong to prosecute her and that it dishonors the memories of the victims to punish an innocent person.”

The FBI and federal prosecutors apparently don't buy it, charging Salman with Obstruction of Justice and Aiding and Abetting by providing material support to a terrorist organization.

Hours after the deadly shooting rampage inside Pulse nightclub, investigators turned their attention to the gunman's wife, Noor Salman.

When first questioned by investigators, she said she tried to stop her husband from carrying out the attack, later claiming she was unaware of any plans.

Salman revealed she'd been with Mateen when he bought ammunition, but says that wasn't unusual for the security guard. Salman also drove by the club with him before the massacre.

During the standoff, Mateen pledged allegiance to ISIS.

Terrorism expert, Dr. Anne Speckard tells 10News that loved ones usually see some signs.

“We know in over half the cases, family members do know that someone has been interested, and I think she admitted to the New York Times she knew he was watching jihadi films. If she did know, then she's an accessory to murder, and those people are dead their families are grieving,” Dr. Speckhard says.

The feds arrested Salman at a home in Rodeo, outside of San Francisco, where she lived with her mom, sister, and 4-year-old son.

“It's a mixed feeling. I feel kind of upset because of the kid,” says neighbor Glauber Franchi. “Very private family, very quiet, you don't see no problems. The blinds are all shut,” Franchi says.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina tweeted:

"Today, the FBI took Noor Salman, the wife of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen, into custody on charges of Aiding and Abetting by providing material support to a terrorist organization and Obstruction of Justice. I am glad to see that Omar Mateen’s wife has been charged with aiding her husband in the commission of the brutal attack on the Pulse nightclub. Federal authorities have been working tirelessly on this case for more than seven months, and we are grateful that they have seen to it that some measure of justice will be served in this act of terror that has affected our community so deeply. Nothing can erase the pain we all feel about the senseless and brutal murders of 49 of our neighbors, friends, family members and loved ones. But today, there is some relief in knowing that someone will be held accountable for that horrific crime.”

Moreno argues that Salman endured abuse at her husband's hands. “If she did know what his plan was, then she's both -- she is a victim and a collaborator -- and deserves to answer for it,” says Speckhard.

Federal prosecutors say Salman will be in an Oakland, California court at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. A U.S. Department of Justice spokesperson tells 10News court documents will be made available on Tuesday.

