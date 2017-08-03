Tampa-based Taco Bus plans possible nationwide expansion

Taco Bus is becoming a nationwide chain. (Photo: Courtesy Taco Bus)

TAMPA, Fla. — Hooters, Outback Steakhouse and Checkers are all national restaurant chains that call Tampa home.

Now another home-grown restaurant has massive expansion plans and could one day soon be a nationwide name!

Taco Bus was founded by Chef Rene Valenzuela who began operating local restaurants in 1995.

Now new partners are coming in, helping take the company to the next level, moving restaurant operations out of the old buses and into modern professional kitchens.

The original Hillsborough Avenue location will soon be unrecognizable, scheduled to undergo a near $2 million renovation, knocking down the 1950’s-era house which served as kitchen and replacing it with a brand new dining room.

The menu will remain the same, with all the old favorites, but with new options for ordering including a mobile app and the ability to customize your meat, base and toppings along with new healthier and vegetarian options.

The company also has major expansion plans across Florida. A location in Miami just opened, with Treasure Island and Lutz still to come.

Company leaders say that will mean at least 100 new jobs to start and if all goes well, they hope one day Taco Bus will spread well beyond Florida, while staying true to their local roots here in Tampa Bay.

