Tampa Bay Area Treasures: Water bike tour lets you take in Downtown Tampa

Sometimes we forgot to take advantage of the fun activities tourists travel to the Tampa Bay area for.

The Tampa Bay Water Bike Company opened in 2014. It provides unique ways to take in the downtown. “It’s a good way to get on the water after work,” said owner Dan Fleischbein.

The whole family can enjoy this tour – K9s included. Bring a life jacket for your pup, if possible.

There are water bikes and biyaks - kayaks with peddles. There are single and tandem options for both the bikes and biyaks.

The Water Bike Company team says fall is a great time to go out on the Hillsborough River. A slight cooldown makes all the difference on the water. “When the sun’s going down and the lights come out on the Riverwalk, it’s so beautiful,” manager Chelsea Albrecht said.

The price for a one-hour single water bike rental is $30. Tandem bikes are $60 for one hour. There are $5 discounts for students, teachers, military and law enforcement, and seniors.

