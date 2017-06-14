Tampa Bay attracting millennial entrepreneurs

Tim Moore's Diamond View Studios is now one of the largest media production companies in the Tampa Bay area. (Photo: 10News WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla.— When Tim Moore decided to start up his own video production company during college, he could have set up shop in a major media market like New York or LA. But instead the millennial entrepreneur decided to stay local.

“There’s so much headroom here. The canvas is really unpainted right here,” said Moore.

His gamble is paying off. Diamond View Studios is now one of the largest media production companies in the Tampa Bay area. And Moore says he’s not alone in his success. Tampa Bay is attracting other millennial business owners also having success.

So many, Forbes recently listed Tampa and the No. 2 city for young entrepreneurs.

“They see the opportunity that this is not an oversaturated market,” said Moore. “There’s a lot more room to grow and they also see this has the ecosystem to innovation.”

That innovation can be seen in everything from the commercials Diamond View produces for clients to their new offices near USF.

“When we bought it, it was a foreclosure but we put some elbow grease into it,” said Moore showing us the ultra-modern office decorated with homemade wood furniture and high-end leather seating.

From a secret passageway leading from the front entrance into a conference room, to the latest technology like smart appliances, the office is filled with amenities designed to attract and retain bright young talent.

“We feel like if you can have some creative energy in your environment, you can get it into your product.”

At the Bay area’s first ever Millennial Impact Forum on Tuesday, young people met to discuss what the Bay area is doing right hoping to keep the momentum going.

It’s the type input Jeff Vinik is looking for as he moves forward on his massive downtown development hoping to attract even more millennials with transportation, entertainment and living space options the young people of today now expect.

© 2017 WTSP-TV