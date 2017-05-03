TAMPA - Slacklining, a unique sport that’s part trampolining and part tightrope walking. A slackline is a 2-3 inch wide strap that is attached to two anchors a few feet off the ground. An anchor can be anything from a tree to a sturdy man made object. Palm trees can make great anchors, so it’s not uncommon to see slackliners in parks in St. Petersburg and Tampa.

Beginner Slackliners typically start out trying to walk on the slackline. Once they master that skill they can graduate to bouncing and jumping before moving on to flips and spins. It’s very interesting to watch.

I reached out to local slackliner Josh Mauro to find out more about this sport. He was more than willing to meet me bright and early to show me how it’s done.

