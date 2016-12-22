Tampa Bay home sales and prices on the rise

File Photo (Photo: David Zalubowski / AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTSP) – A new report from 10News WTSP partners at the Tampa Bay Times shows that home prices and sales have been on the rise across the region, despite rising interest rates.

Comparing November 2015 to November 2016, closed sales of single-family homes have increased by 29 percent in Hillsborough County. Pasco County had the most gains in terms of single-family home median prices with an increase of 26 percent over the same comparative time period.

The rising prices appear to be pushing millennials out of the local market.



