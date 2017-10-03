Tampa Bay law enforcement participating in ‘National Coffee with a Cop Day'

Cups of coffee (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Law enforcement agencies throughout Tampa Bay will be out in the community to participate in “National Coffee with a Cop Day” on Wednesday.

Residents are encouraged to meet with their local law enforcement to talk about community issues and sip coffee.

The informal setting allows the community to ask questions and voice concerns.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by the United States Department of Justice and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

Participating Agencies and Locations

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office - 520 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa from 9 to 10:30 a.m.



Pinellas County Sheriff's Office - 7003 Seminole Blvd, Seminole from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office - 13026 US Highway 301, Dade City from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office - 9121 Little Road, New Port Richey from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office - 10727 St. Rd 54, New Port Richey from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office - 11055 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

St. Petersburg Police Department 300 - 38th Avenue North, St. Petersburg from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Largo Police Department - Europa Cafe, 12125 Indian Rocks Road from 8 to 9:30 a.m.; The Haus Coffee Shop, 3690 East Bay Drive from 9 to 10:30 a.m.; Ted's Luncheonette, 1201 Clearwater-Largo Rd North from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m.

Sarasota Police Department - The Serving Spoon, 1825 South Osprey Avenue from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

