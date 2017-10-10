TAMPA, FL. - Tampa Bay has its fair share of haunted attractions. Here are a few you might want to check out this year.

Dade City- Scream-A-Geddon offers 5 different attractions, including the all-new "Infected: Ground Zero." This interactive attraction allows visitors to choose their level of involvement. You can opt to just watch, or “mark” yourself, which opens you up to being grabbed, held back, sent into hidden rooms and separated from your group.

Winter Haven - The Shallow Grave is almost 13,000 square ft of terror spread across two different haunted houses. In Betrayal, you’ll find yourself walking through hordes of the undead. Pavor Nocturnus takes aim at different phobias.

Plant City - Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail is made up of two trails that add up to almost one mile. “Horrifying” Sir Henry’s also opened their doors to the Ominous Descent attraction, after Hurricane Irma destroyed their building and property.

Tampa - If you’re looking for something more family-friendly, the Lowry Park Zoo has Creatures of the Night. There are several different haunted attractions, rated at different levels of scariness and you’ll also get the chance to see some of the animals at night.

The S.S. American Victor has transformed into The Chamber of Terror, 'Florida’s only haunted, nautical attraction." The 72-year-old Merchant Marine vessel makes the perfect setting for a haunted tour.

Howl-O-Scream returns to Bush Gardens for another year of fun. This year’s event features hundreds of roaming creatures, new haunted houses, and interactive entertainment. You’ll also get to experience the rides at night.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV