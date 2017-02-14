Tampa detectives reunite tearful girl with dog

This Valentine's Day, there was no one else Eunyia Ramos wanted a kiss from than Scooby

"They're best friends...yep," said Elizabeth Ramos.

Raised from a puppy, this large pitbull became family.

"I love my dog so much," said Eunyia Ramos.

Which is why her heart was broken Saturday when Scooby was snatched.

"She just took him out the window," Elizabeth said.

Ramos says the teenage suspect used to live in the neighborhood and had been over to the house a few times.

The trash can lid is still bent from where the teen rolled the trash can up to a window where Scooby was being kept, and stood on to remove him through the window.

"She he knew his name, she knew who he was so he knew her so he wasn't afraid to go with her," Elizabeth said.

Tampa police were able to track down the teen easily. Finding Scooby, though, took some detective work. The suspect refused to give a location, even telling investigators "the dog can die."

Detective Amy Evans took over the case Monday, and interviewed the teenage suspect again.

"She just gave us a few clues as to where the dog was, she didn't really give us an address. Just basically told us that the dog was in the Robles Park area, behind a vacant house," Evans said.

That was enough for Evans to finally go behind a vacant house and peer through a window where she found Scooby

"As soon as we stepped down out of sight he started howling, like 'Help me,'" Evans said.

Hungry and thirsty, Scooby was rescued even though Eunyia didn't know that when she came home from school.

"I told her he wasn't home yet," Elizabeth said.

Eunyia was prepared to put up posters, but instead she was soon pouring her little heart out while her mom broadcast it all on Facebook Live.

"I was crying so hard," Eunyia said.

The kind of tears that only come from the heart.

