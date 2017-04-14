Tampa Fire Rescue control South Tampa brush fire

TAMPA - Tampa Fire Rescue responded quickly when a brush fire erupted near the intersections of West Shore Boulevard and West Fair Oaks Avenue on Friday afternoon.

At 4:45 p.m. the fire at the site of the former Georgetown Apartments was reported, and 30 firefighters in 15 units were dispatched to contain the estimated 50 acres involved in the fire.

In a statement, Tampa Fire Rescue said favorable winds helped move the burn toward the bay so it wouldn't damage any buildings.

Though it's unknown what caused the fire, crews will remain at the site to prevent flare-ups and douse hot spots.

