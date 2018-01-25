Tampa firefighter to receive award for saving neighbor from burning home

(Photo: Chambers, Stan)

TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa firefighter will be honored Thursday for saving his neighbor from a house fire in December.

Luigi Young saved his neighbor Paul Gregory even after working a 24-hour shift on Christmas. Young had just laid in bed after the shift when someone knocked on his door.

Young will receive an award for his life-saving efforts at 9 a.m. at the Old City Hall on 315 East Kennedy Boulevard.

Gregory’s two dogs died in the fire, but neighbors were able to take care of his birds while he recovered in Tampa General Hospital.

