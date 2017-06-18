Tampa furniture store destroyed in overnight fire

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a fire at Southern Used Furniture around 10:35 p.m. Sunday. (Photo: Tampa Fire Rescue)

TAMPA, Fla. – An overnight fire destroyed a used furniture store.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the structure fire at Southern Used Furniture around 10:35 p.m. Sunday.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters contained the blaze to one unit, preventing major damage to nearby businesses.

Authorities are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

© 2017 WTSP-TV