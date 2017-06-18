Tampa furniture store destroyed in overnight fire

TAMPA, Fla. – An overnight fire destroyed a used furniture store.
Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the structure fire at Southern Used Furniture around 10:35 p.m. Sunday.
One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.
Firefighters contained the blaze to one unit, preventing major damage to nearby businesses.
Authorities are trying to determine the cause of the fire.
