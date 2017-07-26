Tampa Heights neighbors frustrated with FDOT toll lane plans

Cars travel on Interstate 275 South. (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Heights neighbors who fought relentlessly against the Florida Department of Transportation’s original plan to add 90 miles of toll lanes to Interstates 4, 75 and 275 are once again pushing back.

It comes after they learned FDOT’s new Tampa Bay Next project was no different than its controversial predecessor, Tampa Bay Express.

After months of scrutiny and criticism, FDOT backed off TBX in April, saying it would step back and take two years to reexamine the plan. However, much to the chagrin of the neighbors who’d be impacted the worst, the most controversial portions of the project were reincarnated in May as Tampa Bay Next.



The plan could lead to FDOT demolishing hundreds of homes in the city’s urban core, which activists say would disproportionately impact lower-income and minority residents.



Tampa Heights is 60 percent African American.



“It would do some of the same things that historically have been done to neighborhoods like ours,” said Lena Young Green, a 30-year Tampa Heights resident and activist with the Tampa Heights Junior Civic Association.



Historian Rodney Kite-Powell of the Tampa Bay History Center pointed out that African American neighborhoods in Tampa have struggled to survive, mostly because they were destroyed by forces beyond their control.



“If you look at the African American neighborhoods, historically, almost all of them are gone through gentrification and through large-scale building projects,” said Kite-Powell, who cited Central Avenue, The Scrub and Dobyville as examples.



Both Central Avenue and The Scrub were significant hubs of African American culture, but urban renewal and construction of I-275 razed those communities. The Dobyville neighborhood, which sat in what we now know as Hyde Park, faced the same fate thanks to the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway.

“We’ve been expanding the highway since it was built,” said Beverly Ward, an independent consultant and transportation expert who’s voiced opposition to FDOT’s plans. “The disproportionately high and adverse impacts to low-income communities were both social, economic, and it’s a legacy that continues today.”



In June, Hillsborough County’s Metropolitan Planning Organization approved funding for Tampa Bay Next in its five-year transportation improvement plan.



FDOT has touted the Tampa Bay Next plan as part of the solution to road congestion in the area. Officials say this time around, they plan to be more inclusive of community input.

However, neighbors and activists are not convinced. The Tampa Heights Civic Association will hold a meeting to discuss alternatives to Tampa Bay Next on Thursday, July 27 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at 2005 N. Lamar Ave.



