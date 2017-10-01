Tampa Hispanic heritage festival doubles as donation drive for Puerto Rico

(Photo: WTSP)

Music, food and good company.

That's what we found at today's Hispanic heritage festival in Ybor City.

Hundreds of people showed up for the event this weekend.

As you can see, a lot of them sported the Puerto Rican flag.

The festival also served as a collection site for donations for the island.

The group called "Course of Action PR" organized the collection.

If you missed today's event, but still want to help, they will be collecting items Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm.

You can drop off supplies at 4916 S Lois Avenue, Tampa, FL.

Here’s a list of what they still need: https://www.facebook.com/courseofactionpr/?fref=mentions

© 2017 WTSP-TV