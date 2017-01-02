Homeowners cashing in by renting homes for National Championship (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA — With the College Football National Championship coming to Raymond James Stadium next week, many homeowners are already planning to cash in by renting their home on the popular website Airbnb

Nearly 800 people across Tampa are already renting their homes on a regular basis according to figures provided by the company, with more than half of those people renting out just a single room.

“It’s a way of making extra money especially around the holidays,” says Yisenia Abrahantes, who rents out her home 5 blocks from Raymond James Stadium and says she’s booked up for nearly every home game.

“It’s huge! What you normally charge on Airbnb, you can quadruple that,” said Abrahantes of the demand for rentals for the National Championship.

“I was able to pay off my student loans. I went to the University of Tampa and that’s not a cheap school,” said Abrahantes who says the rental income allowed her to pay off her mother’s car for Christmas with enough left over to pay her monthly mortgage.

“There’s so many people using this money to buy groceries or to pay for their electricity,” said Abrahantes.

Airbnb reports Tampa welcomed around 31,000 guest arrivals in 2016 and that the typical Tampa host makes on average $6,100 in supplemental income.

“Its great money, but there is a little bit of work involved,” cautions Abrahantes. “You have to clean the house and sometimes a guest wants this or wants that.”

Overall, Yisenia believes offering her home on Airbnb has been one of the best financial decisions she’s ever made.

“I recommend Airbnb to everybody I know.”