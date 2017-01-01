Tampa interfaith picnic held in support of Muslims (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA, FL -- People from different faiths are throwing support behind a group they say is always criticized – Muslims.

They all joined together Sunday for an interfaith potluck picnic, held at Lettuce Lake Park in Tampa right by USF.

Everyone was welcome – Christians, Jews, Buddhists all joined to show solidarity with Muslims.

The goal was to begin the new year with love.

“A community picnic to bring together everybody," said Mel Underbakke with the National Coalition to Protect Civil Freedoms.

"In particular, in support of Muslims because they’re so much under attack now, but many other groups are also under attack. So, this is our attempt for unity and to have a positive future.”

This was the second year they’ve hosted the community potluck picnic.