Tampa junior aces ACT with perfect 36

It’s hard to be much better than perfect.

Tampa Catholic High School student John Felletter just aced the test the keeps many of his peers up at night. The junior overcame some nerves and aced his ACT with a perfect score of 36.

“It makes me very proud of what I’ve been able to do,” he said. “I didn’t think there were any that I was for sure going to get wrong, so I was like, ‘I might have gotten a 36’.”

Now, he’s the talk of the school.

“The student population here is amazing but John is a special student, no doubt about it,” said Felletter’s dual-enrollment anatomy and physiology teacher, Mark Jacim. “You know he’s going to get an ‘A’ on every test because he’s brilliant.”

Based on 2016 testing, only 2,235 of the nearly 2.1 million graduates who took the ACT earned a composite score of 36.

In a letter to John recognizing this exceptional achievement, ACT Chief Executive Officer Marten Roorda stated, “Your achievement on the ACT is significant and rare. While test scores are just one of multiple criteria that most colleges consider when making admission decisions, your exceptional ACT composite score should prove helpful as you pursue your education and career goals.”

The feat impressed his teachers but also didn’t surprise them.

“When you see students become exceptional like John has, it’s very exciting,” said his advanced placement English teacher, Patricia Kreischer.

In addition to the perfect ACT score, Felletter also scored a 1570 out of a possible 1600 on the SAT.

“It’s absolutely nice for a kid to who works hard academically get some (publicity) for it,” said Jacim.

Felletter is a 3-year letterman at Tampa Catholic, having been a starter on the TC Lacrosse team since his freshman year and a captain this year as a junior. He also is a member of the TC men’s swim team.

He was the only junior on the Tampa Catholic Science Bowl team which placed in the top 8 at the North Florida Regional Science Bowl competition at the University of Florida this spring.

Felletter also serves on the Tampa Catholic Campus Ministries team, and has helped lead retreats for underclassmen. He is a member of the TC STEM Club and Debate team.

Felletter holds a 4.5 GPA. He was recently inducted into the National Honor Society, National Beta Club, National Science Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta (Math), Rho Kappa (Social Studies), and National Hispanic Honor Society.

He will be serving on the camp staff of the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Engineering and Construction Camp at the Air Force Academy this summer. He is currently planning to major in Engineering or Biochemistry.

