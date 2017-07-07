Tampa Kmart will close by October

Kmart will close its Florida Avenue location. (Photo: Google Earth)

A Tampa Kmart location will be closed, part of the discount chain's continuing financial struggles.

The store at 8245 N. Florida Ave. is one of 43 stores that were notified they will be shut down, according to USA Today.

Kmarts in Hudson and Lakeland were also on the list.

Sears, which owns Kmart, told employees the stores will be closed by early October. Going-out-of-business sales will begin as early as Thursday.

