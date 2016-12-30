Tampa man dies after crashes, chase in Pasco

A 34-year-old Tampa died Friday two days after he was involved in several hit-and-run crashes in Hillsborough and a chase in Pasco.

About 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, several people reported a reckless driver traveling east on State Road 54 from the Suncoast Parkway, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

The first Pasco deputy on scene reported that a man later identified as John Sellinger tried to carjack a vehicle, broke a window of another vehicle while trying to steal it, and then he tried to take a motorcycle from a 70-year-old man.

The motorcyclist pointed a firearm at Sellinger, who then nearly choked the 70-year-old to unconsciousness before several bystanders intervened.

The deputy arrived at 2502 Land O' Lakes Blvd. (U.S. 41) and joined several people chasing Sellinger, who refused to follow any commands.

Sellinger struggled with the deputy, who used a Taser but it had no effect. Sellinger ran west crossing U.S. 41 and then into a field. Other deputies then chased Sellinger and caught him again in the open field on the southwest corner of U.S. 41 and Morgan Road.

Pepper spray had no effect on Sellinger, who was then subdued with a second Taser. Sellinger then pulled out one of the Taser probes.

Other deputies detained Sellinger who continued to resist and refused to comply with commands.

Pasco Fire Rescue was called due to Sellinger's irrational and violent actions as well as being exposed to pepper spray. Prior to medical personnel's arrival, he went into distress.

Deputies began CPR and utilized an agency AED. Once medical personnel arrived, they took over the life-saving efforts and transported Sellinger to a hospital.

Sellinger died Thursday.

It was determined that he was a missing and endangered adult reported by Tampa police. He also had been involved in several hit-and-run incidents in Hillsborough County before Pasco deputies were alerted to his driving in Land O' Lakes.

Cause of death is pending medical examiner's autopsy and probable toxicology report.

Sellinger was facing charges of attempted homicide, battery on a law enforcement officer, one attempted carjacking, two attempted auto thefts, and resisting arrest with violence.

