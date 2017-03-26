Tampa man dies after truck struck by debris

Police siren (Photo: KUSA)

A Tampa man died Saturday from injuries suffered in a crash possibly caused by debris from a commercial vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Leonardo Landin, 33, was traveling southbound on I-275 Friday, approaching Lois Avenue when a large piece of metal struck the windshield of his Chevrolet pickup. Landin was incapacitated by the impact and lost control of the truck, which collided with a concrete barrier wall and then a guardrail.

He died a day later.

The FHP's investigation continues.

