Tampa Mayor tweets about 'building a wall' and 'making the pirates pay for it'

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn celebrates the festivities of Gasparilla Pirate Fest Parade. (Photo: Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn via Twitter)

TAMPA -- Tampa is winding down after yesterday's large turnout for the annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest Parade.

Every year, Tampa brings in thousands of people from across the state of Florida and from all over the country to celebrate the "pirate invasion" of Tampa Bay.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn followed the parade with the honorary "surrendering of the key" of Tampa to the Gasparilla pirates who were in full costume.

The people of #Tampa have spoken! I've surrendered the key to the#Gasparilla pirates. Now let's go have one heck of a party! ☠️📿⚔️🗝 pic.twitter.com/V6tYLHDsrQ — Bob Buckhorn (@BobBuckhorn) January 28, 2017

This year, Mayor Buckhorn decided to tie Tampa in even closer to the national political climate. Sunday morning, he tweeted "Another amazing Gasparilla. Next year we build a wall and make the pirates pay for it." This following President Trump's decision to continue plans on having Mexico pay for the wall to divide the United States from Mexico.

Another amazing Gasparilla. Next year we build a wall and make the pirates pay for it☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/oRePMXsn3d — Bob Buckhorn (@BobBuckhorn) January 29, 2017

