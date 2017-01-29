WTSP
Tampa Mayor tweets about 'building a wall' and 'making the pirates pay for it'

10News Staff , WTSP 9:27 AM. EST January 29, 2017

TAMPA -- Tampa is winding down after yesterday's large turnout for the annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest Parade. 

Every year, Tampa brings in thousands of people from across the state of Florida and from all over the country to celebrate the "pirate invasion" of Tampa Bay. 

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn followed the parade with the honorary "surrendering of the key" of Tampa to the Gasparilla pirates who were in full costume.

This year, Mayor Buckhorn decided to tie Tampa in even closer to the national political climate. Sunday morning, he tweeted "Another amazing Gasparilla. Next year we build a wall and make the pirates pay for it." This following President Trump's decision to continue plans on having Mexico pay for the wall to divide the United States from Mexico. 

