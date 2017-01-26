Tampa might add $1.50 surcharge to some hotels

The Tampa City Council is considering a $1.50 surcharge on hotel rooms to help advertise a downtown district. Joe Raedle/Getty Images (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2012 Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa might impose an extra $1.50 per night tax on occupied rooms at some hotels, and that revenue would then support efforts to better market their accommodations.

The fee is part of creating a "tourism marketing district," an idea from Bob Morrison, executive director of the Hillsborough County Hotel and Motel Association. According to the Tampa Bay Times, he says it is "the next phase in Tampa's evolution as a tourism destination."

The City Council was scheduled to discuss the issue at its meeting Thursday morning.

Local hotels owners began talking about the proposal started after the Tampa Bay Lightning playoff run in 2015 where the team played others from larger cities such as Chicago, Montreal and New York. The local hotels were looking for another way to market the city to visitors from those cities.

The room surcharge and district will start with hotels in downtown and Ybor City, but might eventually expand to West Shore and Brandon.

(© 2017 WTSP)